Overview of Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD

Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with GWU MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Ebeid works at Merit Women's Care in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.