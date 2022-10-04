See All Family Doctors in Cumberland Foreside, ME
Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO

Family Medicine
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumberland Foreside, ME. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Hanafy works at MDVIP - Cumberland Foreside, Maine in Cumberland Foreside, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Cumberland Foreside, Maine
    15 Sky View Dr, Cumberland Foreside, ME 04110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 640-6467

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Confusion Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO
    About Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1467501783
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Northern Light Mercy Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanafy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanafy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanafy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanafy works at MDVIP - Cumberland Foreside, Maine in Cumberland Foreside, ME. View the full address on Dr. Hanafy’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanafy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanafy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanafy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanafy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

