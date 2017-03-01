Dr. Rasha Juma, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasha Juma, DDS
Dr. Rasha Juma, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lawrenceville, GA.
Dr. Juma works at
Locations
Sugarloaf Family Dental4795 SUGARLOAF PKWY, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (470) 266-3144Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The most gentle, caring, thorough and pleasant dentist ever...I slept through three root canals and they're doing wonderfully all these years later...Makes going to the dentist a pleasure! (smile)
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134552235
Dr. Juma works at
