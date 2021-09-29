Overview

Dr. Rasha Saleem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine / University Lisbon|Faculty Of Medicine / University Lisbon|University of Baghdad / College of Medcine.



Dr. Saleem works at Olde Towne Urgent Care in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.