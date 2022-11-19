Dr. Rashaad Chothia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chothia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashaad Chothia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr Thaker MD PC415 E Harding Way Ste I, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 645-6937
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone on Dr Chothia staff is very efficient, always on time for appointment, Dr Chothia is the best, very professional, caring, listens. The office is very clean and very professional looking
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Chothia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chothia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chothia has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chothia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chothia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chothia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chothia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chothia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.