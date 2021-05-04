Dr. Rashad Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashad Ansari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashad Ansari, MD
Dr. Rashad Ansari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Ansari works at
Dr. Ansari's Office Locations
Connect Hearing Inc.2023 W Vista Way Ste J, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 724-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ansari has been my doctor twice. I whole-heartedly trust him and his advice.
About Dr. Rashad Ansari, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063594372
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansari speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.