Overview of Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD

Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Choudry works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Plymouth Meeting, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.