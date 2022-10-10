Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rashad Choudry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Vascular Surgery at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7920
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Einstein Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 456-6178
Einstein Vascular - Philadelphia5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I was very anxious regarding surgery. Dr Chaudry took the time to assure me that the procedure would be successful and calmed me down. Ultimately, it went well.
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1407077316
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Choudry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudry has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudry speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.