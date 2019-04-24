See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD

Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Queen Of Angels Med Center

Dr. Wasef works at Office in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wasef's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    25 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Tension Headache
Abdominal Pain
Sinus Tachycardia
Tension Headache

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 24, 2019
    Dr. Wasef is a real professional. His office is real far from my home and I'll drive to where ever he is. He is very understanding and works with patients.
    — Apr 24, 2019
    About Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1679506315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Queen Of Angels Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wasef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasef accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wasef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

