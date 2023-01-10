Dr. Rasham Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasham Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasham Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
California Cardiovascular Institute8307 Brimhall Rd Ste 1702, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 443-0088
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4647MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
He has treated me with several heart conditions and has greatly improved my ability to function. He is kind, considerate and professional. My Former Cardiologist retired and strongly recomended him and he has diagnosed several problems since them and taken immediate steps to correct them. I have my wife and family members and friends now seeing and treating!
About Dr. Rasham Sandhu, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Punjabi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.