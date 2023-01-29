Overview of Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD

Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Baton Rouge Orthopedic Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.