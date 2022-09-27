Overview of Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD

Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Amireh works at Valley Pain Management in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.