See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.6 (51)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD

Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Amireh works at Valley Pain Management in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amireh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rasheed A Amireh MD
    7417 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-0871

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amireh?

    Sep 27, 2022
    He is very nice and empathetic to your pain. He takes me out of most of my pain in one visit. I don't have to rely on drugs that most doctors try to push on you and he listens to his patients. Wouldn't want to go to anyone else.
    Terry Lujan — Sep 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amireh to family and friends

    Dr. Amireh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amireh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD.

    About Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023040748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Management- Cook County Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Rush Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Fresno Surgical Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amireh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amireh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amireh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amireh works at Valley Pain Management in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amireh’s profile.

    Dr. Amireh has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amireh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Amireh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amireh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amireh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amireh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.