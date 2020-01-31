See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (66)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD

Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Singleton works at Colorado Advanced Pain Consultants in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Advanced Pain Consultants
    799 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 219-8790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Jan 31, 2020
    gre
    — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316924558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singleton works at Colorado Advanced Pain Consultants in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Singleton’s profile.

    Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

