Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.
Colorado Advanced Pain Consultants799 E Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 219-8790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316924558
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Dr. Singleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singleton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singleton has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singleton speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Singleton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singleton.
