Dr. Chowdhary accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasheel Chowdhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasheel Chowdhary, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rock Springs, WY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De La Sabana Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Chowdhary works at
Locations
Mem Hosp of Sweetwater Cnty1180 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Directions (307) 212-7570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart and Lung Institute Of Utah5979 S FASHION BLVD, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 263-2370
Mercy Iowa City500 E Market St, Iowa City, IA 52245 Directions (319) 339-0300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rasheel Chowdhary, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467656264
Education & Certifications
- Universidad De La Sabana Facultad De Medicina
- Critical Care Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Chowdhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhary works at
Dr. Chowdhary has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.