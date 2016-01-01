Dr. Rashel Goodkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashel Goodkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashel Goodkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Greater Boston PC10 Laurel Ave Ste 300, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-8155
William Mitchell Jr LLC65 Walnut St Ste 440, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 227-7977
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rashel Goodkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1326057449
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodkin speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.