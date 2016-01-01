Dr. Rashel Tahzib, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahzib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashel Tahzib, DO
Overview
Dr. Rashel Tahzib, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Tahzib works at
Locations
Advance Health Integrative Med13323 W Washington Blvd Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 279-5010
Dr. Rashel Tahzib11633 San Vicente Blvd Ste 107, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Directions (310) 979-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rashel Tahzib, DO
- Integrative Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013103704
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Medical Center Of Montclair
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahzib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahzib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahzib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahzib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahzib.
