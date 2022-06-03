Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD
Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
Orange Psychiatric Associates251 Maitland Ave Ste 304, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 675-3220
Our daughter started seeing Dr. Dholakia in 2015, and there has not been a single time when we’ve felt back-burnered since. He goes above and beyond - when there’s an emergency, it’s usually after-hours and/or on the weekend, but we are always able to speak with him within half an hour or less. Several times I’ve literally realized day of that we’re out of meds - one call to Dr. D and I’ve got CVS texting me an hour later that it’s ready. I can’t recommend him highly enough. On top of being an exceptional doctor, he’s an exceptional human being.
About Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
Dr. Dholakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dholakia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakia.
