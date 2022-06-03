See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital

Dr. Dholakia works at Orange Psychiatric Associates in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orange Psychiatric Associates
    251 Maitland Ave Ste 304, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 675-3220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Jun 03, 2022
Our daughter started seeing Dr. Dholakia in 2015, and there has not been a single time when we’ve felt back-burnered since. He goes above and beyond - when there’s an emergency, it’s usually after-hours and/or on the weekend, but we are always able to speak with him within half an hour or less. Several times I’ve literally realized day of that we’re out of meds - one call to Dr. D and I’ve got CVS texting me an hour later that it’s ready. I can’t recommend him highly enough. On top of being an exceptional doctor, he’s an exceptional human being.
Elizabeth Conan — Jun 03, 2022
Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD
About Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1487817722
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
Residency
  • UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rasheshkumar Dholakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dholakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dholakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dholakia works at Orange Psychiatric Associates in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dholakia’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dholakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dholakia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dholakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dholakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

