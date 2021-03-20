Dr. Rashid Iqbal is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Iqbal
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rashid Iqbal is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Sutter Regional Medical Group1261 Travis Blvd Ste 170, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions (707) 399-9200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Digestive Disease Cente100 Hospital Dr Ste 110B, Vallejo, CA 94589 Directions (707) 399-9200
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Western Health Advantage
I've been seeing Dr. Iqbal regarding some discomfort that I've been having in my lower right abdomen. He has performed 2 of my colonoscopies. Dr. Iqbal is a wonderful Dr., and he is always willing to take the time to answer all my questions and address any concerns I may have.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Icelandic and Urdu
- 1942285879
- Kaiser Fdn Hospital
- Valley Med Center
- Bergen Pines Co Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Icelandic and Urdu.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
