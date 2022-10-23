Overview of Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD

Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHEELOO UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Janjua works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.