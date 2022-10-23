Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janjua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD
Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHEELOO UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Janjua works at
Dr. Janjua's Office Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recommendation from my neurosurgeon who now does strictly neck surgeries. I am Confident in dr Janjua's ability to help me in any way he can. First meeting was definitely a positive one. He was focused on my needs & concerns about my pain & my shunt. Hes very knowledgeable about his field which put myself & my mom at ease. I know I'm in good hands.
About Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch, German and Urdu
- Male
- 1124239355
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- CHEELOO UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Janjua works at
