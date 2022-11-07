Overview of Dr. Rashid Pervez, MD

Dr. Rashid Pervez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Pervez works at North Central Ohio Healthcare in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.