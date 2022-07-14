Overview

Dr. Rashid Rahman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mc Kinney, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Rahman works at Pulmonary Medicine Consultants in Mc Kinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.