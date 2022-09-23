Overview of Dr. Rashida Bokhari, MD

Dr. Rashida Bokhari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College For Women, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Bokhari works at North Natomas Medical Center in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.