Dr. Rashida Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Rashida Gray, MD
Dr. Rashida Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Hospital Of University Of Pensylvania
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Gray MD Psychiatry, LLC5318 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 482-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray is amazing. She validates your feelings while giving constructive ways to improve aspects of your life. She is very compassionate and knowledgeable about everything we discuss.
About Dr. Rashida Gray, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pensylvania
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
