Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD

Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Merchant works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merchant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Women's Care Center at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2959
  2. 2
    Cooper Women's Health at Sewell
    4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 270-4020
  3. 3
    Obstetrics & Gynecology East
    5050 NE Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 239-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942662275
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

