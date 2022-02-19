Overview of Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD

Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Merchant works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ and Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

