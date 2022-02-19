Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD
Overview of Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD
Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Women's Care Center at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions (856) 342-2959
-
2
Cooper Women's Health at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 270-4020
-
3
Obstetrics & Gynecology East5050 NE Hoyt St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
I highly recommend Dr Merchant. I was just about ready to wash my hands of Cooper.. but not now. She was knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and communicative not dismissive or uninterested. I am so happy to have chosen her.
About Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1942662275
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.