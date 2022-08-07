Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD
Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Spec9378 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-7341
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care over a number of years. My other medical practitioners speak very highly of Dr. RAHMAN
About Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982631115
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Brooklyn
- Easton Hosp
- Easton Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.