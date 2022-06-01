Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD
Overview of Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD
Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews' Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA1611 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mathews for a few years now and the only con I can think of is that she's typically late (15-20min) to our appointments. However, she is always thorough, kind & patient. So, assuming she is like that with all her patients, I have no problem waiting a bit longer to see this doctor who I throughly trust & respect. I have been with doctors who are always on time and speed through appointments for time management purposes, and I definitely prefer Dr. Mathews' style. She's wonderful.
About Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962468868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
