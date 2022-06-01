See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD

Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Mathews works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mathews' Office Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA
    1611 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 661-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Jun 01, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mathews for a few years now and the only con I can think of is that she's typically late (15-20min) to our appointments. However, she is always thorough, kind & patient. So, assuming she is like that with all her patients, I have no problem waiting a bit longer to see this doctor who I throughly trust & respect. I have been with doctors who are always on time and speed through appointments for time management purposes, and I definitely prefer Dr. Mathews' style. She's wonderful.
    Ela — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Rashika Mathews, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962468868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mathews’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

