Dr. Rashika Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashika Sood, MD
Dr. Rashika Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood's Office Locations
Dr. Rashika Sood, M.D.6915 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 101, Bowie, MD 20715 Directions (301) 262-1087Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- PHCS
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sood was very easy to talk to and she checked for potential issues that I wasn’t aware of. This was my first visit but not my last. I went in for a medical clearance and left with a new internist.
About Dr. Rashika Sood, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care Sys/Northside Hosp Forum Hlth
- Dayanand Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.