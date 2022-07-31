Overview of Dr. Rashita Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Rashita Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIRA GANDHI NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aggarwal works at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.