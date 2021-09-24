Dr. Rashmi Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Acharya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Acharya, MD
Dr. Rashmi Acharya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Acharya works at
Dr. Acharya's Office Locations
Care First Obgyn Group LLC1555 Ruth Rd Ste 3, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (609) 322-8830
Care First Ob/gyn Group, LLC666 Plainsboro Rd Ste 1B Bldg 100, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (732) 838-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acharya?
I have been a patient of Dr. Acharya’s, for almost 18 years! Cannot say enough good things about her!! She is thorough, patient and super attentive/sensitive towards any concerns/questions you have. I see her in the North Brunswick office, and have to give a shout-out for ALL the front desk staff as well. The office is ALWAYS so very busy but even thru phones ringing off the hook at all times the front desk try their best to accommodate you and your requests. Service with a smile. I have recommended the practice to several of my friends and family and everyone has only got great things to say all around! Two thumbs up all around!
About Dr. Rashmi Acharya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1871538405
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acharya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Acharya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Acharya has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Acharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.
