Dr. Rashmi Aurora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Aurora, MD
Dr. Rashmi Aurora, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Aurora's Office Locations
Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7840
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Rashmi Aurora, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aurora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aurora has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aurora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aurora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aurora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aurora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aurora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.