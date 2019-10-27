See All Radiation Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD

Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University

Dr. Benda works at Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation
    701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4111
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lynn Cancer Institute Delray Beach
    16313 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-7200
  4. 4
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2019
    Very knowledgeable, kind and caring
    — Oct 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD
    About Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750334769
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benda has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

