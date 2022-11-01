Overview of Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD

Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Bolinjkar works at Texas Health Women's Care in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.