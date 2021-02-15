Overview of Dr. Rashmi Chhabra, MD

Dr. Rashmi Chhabra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Chhabra works at Arizona Medicos, Inc in Green Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.