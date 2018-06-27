Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD
Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Gupta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Rashmi Gupta MD PC29592 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 354-0967
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Children's Hospital Of Michigan
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr. Gupta was awesome with my son today whom was a new patient. I liked her right away. She was friendly and matter of fact which is what we needed. I also really like her office staff Leah and Alexis!! More importantly my 7 yr old liked them. Highly recommend this office and I drive from over 45 minutes away!
About Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1932181989
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Electrophysiology, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.