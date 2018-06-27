See All Pediatric Neurologists in Southfield, MI
Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD

Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Children's Hospital Of Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Institute For Epilepsy And Neurological Disorders in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rashmi Gupta MD PC
    29592 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 354-0967

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Children's Hospital Of Michigan
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ADHD and-or ADD
Asperger Syndrome
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Disorders
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
Essential Tremor
Fever-Induced Seizure
Gait Abnormality
Generalized-Onset Seizures
Hydrocephalus
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Low Back Pain
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Pediatric Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 27, 2018
    Dr. Gupta was awesome with my son today whom was a new patient. I liked her right away. She was friendly and matter of fact which is what we needed. I also really like her office staff Leah and Alexis!! More importantly my 7 yr old liked them. Highly recommend this office and I drive from over 45 minutes away!
    Jenna K. in Webberville, MI — Jun 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1932181989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital
    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Board Certifications
    • Electrophysiology, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashmi Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Pediatric Institute For Epilepsy And Neurological Disorders in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

