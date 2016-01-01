Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD
Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Kar's Office Locations
She Cares Womens Health951 NW 13th St Ste 4E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 923-9906Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Oriya
Education & Certifications
- Mgm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kar speaks Bengali, Hindi and Oriya.
