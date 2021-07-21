Dr. Rashmi Kurian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Kurian, DDS
Dr. Rashmi Kurian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hutto, TX.
Dr. Kurian works at
Carus Dental Hutto718 Highway 79 Ste 300, Hutto, TX 78634 Directions (512) 610-5121
I don't like going to the dentist due to past events. I had informed the office staff and dentists in my paperwork prior to my coming in and I felt like everyone in the office went the extra mile to make sure I was feeling alright every step of the way. Dr. Kurian has amazing bedside manners. She is soft spoken and gentle. She asks me several times throughout the procedure if I was Okay or if I needed a break. The dental hygienist, Ms. Aisha/Ayesha, was also very reassuring and soft spoken. She narrated the entire procedure - and it was less stressful for me when I know what is about to happen. The nurses and office staff were very friendly and prompt. The office is clean. Parking is free and on premise - but is limited.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1952709594
