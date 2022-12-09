Dr. Rashmi Licht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Licht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Licht, MD
Dr. Rashmi Licht, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Licht's Office Locations
1
University Urological Associates Inc.450 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Bldg 14, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-8486
2
Brown Urology Inc.827 N Main St Ste 4, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 276-2060
3
Brown Urology195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-7799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Licht for years. She explains everything very well, and is quick, efficient, and you can educate you about your condition. I don't have to figure out what to ask. She is a professor, and educates you about your condition. She usually brings new MDs or students along with her. You can tell Dr Licht loves being an MD, very positive person.
About Dr. Rashmi Licht, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164620548
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
