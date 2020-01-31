Overview

Dr. Rashmi Murthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Murthy works at Murthy & Murthy Mds in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.