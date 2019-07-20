Overview of Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD

Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Central Ohio Urology Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH, Grove City, OH and Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.