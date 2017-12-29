Overview of Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD

Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Rao works at UCLA Obstetrics/Gynecology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.