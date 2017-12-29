Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD
Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
UCLA Obstetrics/Gynecology200 Medical Plz Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I are having our first child and were scheduled at this UCLA office for our third exam and ultrasound. Dr Jensen was not available on this date so Dr Rao was our doctor for the exam. We found her kind, compassionate, patient, thorough, and was able to explain everything in simple terms that were easy to understand. We had a lot of questions because this is our first child and Dr Rao took the time to answer and we never once felt rushed. Outstanding doctor and professional office.
About Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1104144120
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
