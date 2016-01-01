Overview

Dr. Rashmi Rao, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.