Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD
Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
-
1
Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 922-8978Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?
I traveled from out-of-state for thyroid surgery with Dr. Roy. She is an excellent surgeon and a thyroid expert. She thoroughly answered all of my questions and responded quickly to my follow-up questions through email. I was able to do all of my testing and have surgery in the same day. It was a great experience coming from out-of-town and taking care of everything in one day. I didn't have any complications and recovery was quick and easy. Dr. Roy listened to my concerns and provided me with all of the information that I needed to feel confident in the plan for surgery. I had the best possible outcome, and I can't thank Dr. Roy enough for the excellent care that she provided.
About Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- English
- 1972757458
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy works at
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.