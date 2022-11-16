Dr. Sanjay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Sanjay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rashmi Sanjay, MD
Dr. Rashmi Sanjay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanjay's Office Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists1078 W Baltimore Pike Ste 1, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2355
Alliance Cancer Specialists30 Medical Center Blvd Ste 206, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 876-5166
Alliance Cancer Specialists500 Evergreen Dr, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 579-3430
Alliance Cancer Specialists33 W Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA 19078 Directions (610) 521-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very easy to talk with and explain options available for my problem
About Dr. Rashmi Sanjay, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205869948
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Medical Center
- Overlook Hospital
- Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology
