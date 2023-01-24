Overview

Dr. Rashmi Tadiparthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Tadiparthi works at Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231) in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.