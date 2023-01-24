Dr. Rashmi Tadiparthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadiparthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Tadiparthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Tadiparthi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
Gastro Health - Liberty Township7354 Liberty One Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 751-6667
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. T is awesome, she's very caring and made me feel at ease during my procedure, she explained everything and didn't try to rush me through. I highly recommend her especially if this is your first time getting a colonoscopy.
About Dr. Rashmi Tadiparthi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376751206
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadiparthi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tadiparthi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tadiparthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadiparthi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadiparthi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadiparthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadiparthi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadiparthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadiparthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.