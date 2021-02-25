Dr. Tomar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Tomar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Tomar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clayton, NC. They completed their residency with Mercy Hospital
Dr. Tomar works at
Locations
Carolina Dermatology and Endocrinology, PA244 MEDSPRING DR, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 359-0291
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tomar was very interested in my symptoms and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Rashmi Tomar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1902001837
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Govt Med Coll
