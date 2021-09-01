Dr. Rashmi Vijayvargiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijayvargiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Vijayvargiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward and Fairview Regional Medical Center.
Enid Lung and Kidney Clinic Pllc312 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 233-0595
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
I had my wife in St Mary's hospital august 8th through august 17th. we had the most caring experience that you could ask for,Dr Vijay was at my wife's side until her passing we were so blessed to have her as my wife's doctor she was so caring and had bed side manners like you have never seen before she is a outstanding doctor and a true Lady.
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Wash U Med Ctr
- Englewood Hosp|Jln Hosp
- Gov't Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Vijayvargiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijayvargiya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijayvargiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijayvargiya has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijayvargiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijayvargiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijayvargiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijayvargiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijayvargiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.