Overview of Dr. Rashmi Vijayvargiya, MD

Dr. Rashmi Vijayvargiya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward and Fairview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vijayvargiya works at ENID LUNG AND KIDNEY CLINIC in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.