Overview of Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD

Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Dean works at Sonji J Chinagozi - MD in Alexandria, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.