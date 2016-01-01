See All Nephrologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rasib Raja, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rasib Raja, MD

Dr. Rasib Raja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Raja works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Rasib Raja, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1861453342
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Westchester Medical Center
    • Glens Falls Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

