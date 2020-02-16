Overview

Dr. Rasik Kansara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Kansara works at Verity Medical Foundation in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.