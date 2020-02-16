Dr. Rasik Kansara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasik Kansara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rasik Kansara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Kansara works at
Verity Medical Foundation227 N Jackson Ave, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 347-2006
Advanced Surgery Center235 Oconnor Dr, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 279-0791
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Based on my personal experience, I would highly recommend Dr Kansara and his team.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1063461747
- Md Genl Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Kansara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kansara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansara has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kansara speaks Hindi and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.