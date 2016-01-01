Dr. Rasiklal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasiklal Patel, MD
Dr. Rasiklal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from SSG Hosp MS University and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Rasik Patel MD Clinic1600 Creekside Dr Ste 2800, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 984-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Indian
- 1104844810
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- North Gen Hosp of Mt Sinai Sch of Med
- Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens
- SSG Hosp MS University
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Indian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.