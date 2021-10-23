Overview

Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mokabberi works at MyNephrologist in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.